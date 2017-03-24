HOUSE REPUBLICANS PULL FEDERAL HEALTH CARE REPEAL EFFORT

Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly pulled the Republicans’ troubled health care overhaul off the House floor before it’s scheduled 3pm vote Friday.

The decision is a setback for President Donald Trump and GOP congressional leaders.

The bill had appeared all but certain to be defeated Friday.

Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King has long campaigned for the repeal of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law.

King spoke on the House floor earlier Friday in hopes of getting that repeal:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/KING-HC.mp3

OC………ONE DAY. ;21

The measure has been a top GOP priority and was the party’s first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.