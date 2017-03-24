GOVERNORS APPLAUD KEYSTONE PIPELINE APPROVAL

South Dakota and Nebraska’s Governors are welcoming the Trump administration’s approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

President Donald Trump’s administration issued a permit Friday to build the $8 billion project, reversing the Obama administration and clearing the way for the pipeline to finally be completed.

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard says the decision is a victory for “all of us who rely on oil to heat our homes, fuel our cars and power our tractors.”

Daugaard hopes people will exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the Keystone permit is a welcome step to securing improved energy infrastructure while creating jobs and insuring our energy independence.

Foes fear it would contaminate water supplies and contribute to pollution.

The pipeline would move crude oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines feeding refineries along the Gulf Coast.

AP contributed to this story