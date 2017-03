CREATIVITY SIOUX CITY STYLE DEBUTS AT ART CENTER

SIOUX CITY’S ART CENTER IS DEBUTING AN EXHIBITION FEATURING SEVERAL LOCAL ARTISTS.

CURATOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS “CREATIVITY SIOUX CITY STYLE” OPENS SATURDAY:

THE EXHIBIT CELEBRATES THE ART CENTER’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY AND THE FEATURED ARTISTS COME FROM A VARIETY OF BACKGROUNDS:

ONE PIECE IN PARTICULAR WILL CATCH YOUR EYE IMMEDIATELY, A WALL OF PAINTBRUSHES:

SATURDAY’S OPENING RECEPTION IS FREE AND RUNS FROM 5PM UNTIL 7PM AT THE ART CENTER LOCATED AT 225 NEBRASKA STREET.