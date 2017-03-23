TRAFFIC CAMERAS SURVIVE IOWA SENATE CHALLENGE

Traffic cameras in Iowa have survived an attempt to eliminate them in the state legislature.

The Iowa Senate rejected a proposed ban on the devices and approved a bill that impose new rules for the cameras.

The new rules would require officials to justify use of the cameras, and money generated from tickets would go towards road construction or public safety.

Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young expects most of the money generated by tickets here would stay in Siouxland:

The chief looks at the senate changes as a win for law enforcement because it keeps the cameras active:

The measure now heads to the House.

The traffic enforcement cameras are used in Sioux City and 8 other Iowa Cities.