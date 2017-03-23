SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW BEGINS FRIDAY

The 11th annual Siouxland Garden Show takes place Friday and Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Molly Hewitt, County Director of Iowa State University Extension, who co-sponsors the event, says the theme this year is “Grow with Us”:

There will be 50 vendors at the show and Hewitt says there are a lot of “hands on” demonstrations and “Make and Take” projects:

Admission is $5 dollars per person with ages 12 and under admitted free.

The hours of the garden show are from 10am until 8pm Friday and 10am until 6pm Saturday.