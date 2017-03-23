SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW BEGINS FRIDAY

By Woody Gottburg -
The 11th annual Siouxland Garden Show takes place Friday and Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Molly Hewitt, County Director of Iowa State University Extension, who co-sponsors the event, says the theme this year is “Grow with Us”:


There will be 50 vendors at the show and Hewitt says there are a lot of “hands on” demonstrations and “Make and Take” projects:


Admission is $5 dollars per person with ages 12 and under admitted free.

The hours of the garden show are from 10am until 8pm Friday and 10am until 6pm Saturday.

