POLICE CHIEF YOUNG TO RETIRE AUGUST 31ST

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG HAS MADE HIS UPCOMING RETIREMENT DATE OFFICIAL.

THE CHIEF SAYS HE WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS DUTIES AT THE END OF THIS SUMMER:

YOUNG WAS PROMOTED FROM CAPTAIN TO POLICE CHIEF WHEN HE TOOK OVER THE DEPARTMENT FROM JOE FRISBIE BACK IN 2009.

HE HAS BEEN WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SINCE 1980.

YOUNG IS A BASEBALL FAN AND PLANS ON ATTENDING MORE GAMES AS WELL AS SPENDING TIME TRAVELING AND SEEING FAMILY MEMBERS:

THE CHIEF’S PLANNED RETIREMENT WILL SOON SET IN MOTION A PROCESS BY THE CITY TO FIND HIS SUCCESSOR:

YOUNG FIRST ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT PLANS ABOUT TWO WEEKS AGO AT A REUNION OF POLICE ACADEMY ALUMNI.