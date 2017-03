CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY OF A NEW SPLASH PAD IN LEEDS PARK.

THE SPLASH PAD WILL BE LOCATED AT 3810 41ST STREET, THE LOCATION CHOSEN AFTER THE CITY CLOSED THE LEEDS SWIMMING POOL AT THE END OF LAST SUMMER.

DURING CONSTRUCTION, A PORTION OF LEEDS PARK WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.

THE SPLASH PAD PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF MAY.