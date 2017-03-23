185TH CONTINUES TO PLAY VITAL ROLE IN U.S. AIR DEFENSE

President Donald Trump has stated he wants to increase national defense spending in his first year in office.

That’s good news for national guard units across America who have dealt with downsizing and budget cuts in recent years.

Colonel Larry Christensen, commander of Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, says the unit’s tankers continue to play a vital role in the nation’s air defense:

Those missions take the 185th air guard members all over the world on a daily basis:

Colonel Christensen has been the commander of the 185th since May of 2014.