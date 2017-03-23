185TH CONTINUES TO PLAY VITAL ROLE IN U.S. AIR DEFENSE

185TH CONTINUES TO PLAY VITAL ROLE IN U.S. AIR DEFENSE

By Woody Gottburg -
35
SHARE
Over 40 civilian employers and distinguished visitors from around the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota boarded flights departing the Sioux City, Iowa airport for an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, "Boss Lift" that departed from the 185th Air Refueling Wing. While lying next to the boom operator in the back of the U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft, guests nominated by their National Guard employee made their way to the refueling area above South Dakota where they got to witness an air to air refueling with F-16’s from South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing based in Sioux Falls, SD.

President Donald Trump has stated he wants to increase national defense spending in his first year in office.

That’s good news for national guard units across America who have dealt with downsizing and budget cuts in recent years.

Colonel Larry Christensen, commander of Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, says the unit’s tankers continue to play a vital role in the nation’s air defense:


OC………very very long time. ;13

Those missions take the 185th air guard members all over the world on a daily basis:


OC……….Hawaii and Japan. :26

Colonel Christensen has been the commander of the 185th since May of 2014.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR