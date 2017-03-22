X’S INK PAIR A LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has re-signed LHP Cody Forsythe and signed LHP Bryan Radziewski to 2017 American Association contracts. The 2017 season will mark Forsythe’s 5th season in professional baseball, 2nd as a member of the X’s. Radziewski will enter his 3rd season in professional baseball, 1st with the X’s.

Forsythe turned in an impressive 2016 season as the ace of the Explorers pitching staff, leading the team in 5 major pitching categories, including 11 wins, which were also T-4th most in the American Association. The lefty was a workhouse for the X’s starting 21 games, tossing 125.1 innings (7th most in AA) and 2 complete games (T-6th in AA). Forsythe held opponents to a .226 batting average (2nd lowest in AA) while striking out 102 batters (7th most in AA). Forsythe was a big part of the X’s late season surge in winning the Central Division, as he won 9 of his last 11 decisions to end the regular season.

Forsythe was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 25thround of the 2013 MLB Draft following a stellar collegiate career at Southern Illinois University. Forsythe holds the Salukis career records for starts (49) and innings pitched (346.2) while also becoming the first pitcher in school history to throw 100 or more innings in three different seasons. His 246 career strikeouts are fifth most in SIU school history. The left-hander spent three years in the Phillies organization, pitching most of his games at the Advanced-A level, and in 2014 Forsythe was named a mid-season South Atlantic League All-Star pitching for the Lakewood BlueClaws.

Radziewski was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB Draft after his third year at the University of Miami but chose to return to Coral Gables for another season. The following year he was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 9th round and appeared in 15 games for the Astros affiliate Tri-City ValleyCats going 2-0 with 1 save and a 3.04 ERA. Radziewski spent the 2015 season splitting time between low-A and advanced-A, combining to toss 106 innings while accumulating 97 strikeouts to just 41 walks, while only surrendering 93 hits. Radziewski did not play in 2016 due to injury.

The Miami, FL native earned several honors during his time at the University of Miami, including being named to the 2011 Baseball America freshman All-America second team, second-team Louisville Slugger honors and All-ACC first team selection in 2013, and in 2014 the lefty earned second-team All-ACC recognition. Radziewski is 7th in Miami school history in career strikeouts with 333 and T-8th in career starts with 51. For his collegiate career, Radziewski had an impressive 28-7 record with a 2.71 ERA, while tossing 3 complete game shutouts.

The Explorers 2017 home opener, which marks the X's 25th season in Siouxland, will be Thursday, May 18th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 7:05pm contest.