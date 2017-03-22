U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COMMISSIONING PLANS MOVE AHEAD

Planning and preparations for the commissioning of the U.S.S. Sioux City are proceeding at full steam ahead.

Rear Admiral Frank Thorp, who chairs the commissioning committee, says the date of the event remains fluid, having been pushed back from this fall until the summer of 2018:

Committee members have set a goal to raise $800-thousand dollars in local funds for the ceremony.

The Littoral Combat Ship will be officially commissioned in Annapolis, Maryland; the home of the U.S. Naval Academy :

Admiral Thorp says the Navy would have loved to commission the ship in Sioux City, but it’s too big to make it up the Missouri River’s channel.

Photo by Lockheed Martin