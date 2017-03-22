U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COMMISSIONING TO BE DELAYED

The commissioning date of the U.S.S. Sioux City has been pushed back several months.

Members of the commissioning committee told local leaders Wednesday morning that the Littoral Combat Ship will now be officially commissioned for duty in the summer of 2018.

Navy officials originally planned to hold ceremonies this fall in Annapolis, Maryland.

Committee members have set a goal to raise $800-thousand dollars in local funds for the ceremony.

That money will be used for commissioning events, the presentation of the crew and a legacy fund for education efforts.