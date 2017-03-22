CHAMBERS RENEWS EFFORT TO ABOLISH NEBRASKA’S DEATH PENALTY

Nebraska Senator Ernie Chambers, who fought for decades to abolish the death penalty in the state, is trying again.

Chambers says the statewide vote to reinstate capital punishment doesn’t make it right.

He presented his repeal bill Wednesday to a legislative committee.

It’s unlikely to pass, but Chambers says a popular vote shouldn’t decide issues such as capital punishment.

Lawmakers abolished the death penalty in 2015, overriding Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto.

Death penalty supporters responded with a ballot petition drive partially financed by Ricketts and voters overturned the Legislature’s decision and restored the punishment in November.