BRANSTAD TALKS “CHINA” AT INDUSTRIAL ROUNDTABLE

GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD GAVE WHAT MAY BE HIS FINAL SIOUX CITY ADDRESS AS IOWA’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE WEDNESDAY.

THE NATION’S LONGEST SERVING GOVERNOR WILL SOON TAKE PART IN CONFIRMATION HEARINGS TO BECOME THE NEXT U.S. AMBASSADOR TO CHINA.

BRANSTAD SAYS THE SPECULATION ABOUT HIM BEING CONSIDERED FOR THE POST STARTED WHEN HE WAS ON A TRADE MISSION TO CHINA.

HE MET WITH PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP ON HIS RETURN AND WAS TOLD THAT HE WAS THE BEST PERSON FOR THE JOB.

BRANSTAD SPOKE WEDNESDAY AT THE SIOUXLAND INDUSTRIAL ROUNDTABLE SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE.

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE AT THE HILTON GARDEN INN BANQUET AND CONVENTION CENTER.