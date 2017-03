PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE ENDED THEIR INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH LAST MONTH OF A KINGSLEY WOMAN.

THE BODY OF 57 YEAR OLD LISA DERBY WAS DISCOVERED IN A CREEK NEAR COUNTY ROAD C-66 NORTH OF KINGSLEY ON FEBRUARY 21ST.

DR, SHEILA HOLCOMB, THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER, HAS RULED DERBY’S DEATH AS ACCIDENTAL WITH THE CAUSE OF DEATH HYPOTHERMIA.

SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS BARRING THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW INFORMATION IN THE CASE, THE INVESTIGATION INTO DERBY’S DEATH IS NOW CLOSED.