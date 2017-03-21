GRASSLEY RECEIVES PRIVATE FBI BRIEFING

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley got a private briefing Monday about the F-B-I’s latest investigations of the White House.

F-B-I Director James Comey announced publicly that there is -no- evidence President Obama had then-candidate Donald Trump’s New York offices bugged.

Comey says that the bureau is investigating President Trump’s ties with Russia and that nation’s role in last year’s presidential election.

Grassley, who is Republican, and the Judiciary Committee’s ranking Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, have been trying to get information from Comey for weeks.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/GRASSLEY3.mp3

OC……..got a briefing. ;15

Grassley says he and Feinstein are now satisfied with how the F-B-I director is communicating.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/GRASSLEY4.mp3

OC………committee hearing. :12

Earlier this month, President Trump alleged in a tweet that the Obama administration tapped the phones at Trump Towers during the campaign.