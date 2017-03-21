SOME CLAIM KING’S COMMENTS WILL HURT STATE TOURISM

Iowa tourism officials say they’re receiving “hundreds” of phone calls, emails and Facebook messages from people suggesting they are cancelling trips to Iowa because of comments from Congressman Steve King.

On March 12th, King tweeted that “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

King has said he stands by the remark and that it wasn’t about race.

Governor Branstad continues to distance himself from King’s comments.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/NO-TOURIST.mp3

OC……..that are here.” ;16

According to The Des Moines Register, some participants in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa are cancelling because this year’s route passes through King’s congressional district.