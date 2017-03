CITY COUNCIL DEBATES LONG LINES & CONVENTION CENTER USES

FUTURE USES AND IMPROVEMENTS AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER AND THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER WERE QUESTIONED BY MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY AFTERNOON.

RHONDA CAPRON ASKED IF MONEY SHOULD BE SPENT ON NEW SEATING AT LONG LINES, WHICH IS THE FORMER CITY AUDITORIUM, IF THERE WEREN’T SUFFICIENT STAFF TO MAINTAIN THE FACILITY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/LONGLINES.mp3

OC…….TO KEEP UP. ;21

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE SEATS DATE BACK TO 1980 AND NEED REPLACING.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT THEN TOOK A DIFFERENT VIEW, SAYING THE CURRENT CONVENTION CENTER SHOULD BECOME A RECREATION CENTER, AND NOT THE SITE OF A NEW HOTEL EXPANSION:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/LONGLINES2.mp3

OC……..A RECREATION CENTER. ;24

SCOTT PREVIOUSLY SPOKE OUT AGAINST THE HALF MILLION DOLLARS THE CITY CURRENTLY SPENDS TO SUBSIDIZE THE CONVENTION CENTER.

HE SAYS THE LONG LINES CENTER COULD BE USED FOR STORAGE FOR THE ADJOINING TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 TO SPEND $427-THOUSAND DOLLARS ON THE LONG LINES UPGRADES, WITH SCOTT VOTING NO.