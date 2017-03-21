AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY WEEKEND CRASH VICTIMS

Authorities have identified two women who were killed in a northeast Nebraska car crash over the weekend.

The crash occurred Saturday morning, east of Walthill on Nebraska Highway 64 in Thurston County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Hayla Morris and Donnette Blackbird died when their car ran off the roadway, the driver over-corrected and the car went off the other side of the highway and rolled.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their ages and hometowns have not been released.

A third person in the car was not injured.