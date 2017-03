AIR MUSEUM FINALLY RECEIVES DC-10 JETLINER MODEL

AFTER YEARS OF SEARCHING, THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION HAS A REPLICA SCALE MODEL OF A DC-10 JETLINER.

THAT’S THE TYPE OF PLANE INVOLVED IN THE CRASH OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IN 1989.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR LARRY FINLEY SAYS HE HAD BEEN SEARCHING FOR THE MODEL SINCE 2012, TWO YEARS BEFORE THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH:

THE MODEL PLANE WAS JUST A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY, IN MOORLAND, IOWA NEAR FORT DODGE:

ONE SIDE OF THE MODEL IS CLEAR, SO YOU CAN SEE THE PLANE’S INTERIOR:

FINLEY SAYS THE SCALE OF THE PLANE ADDS PERSPECTIVE TO WHAT OUR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS DID TO SAVE THE LIVES OF SO MANY PASSENGERS THE DAY THE AIRLINER CRASHED HERE IN 1989.