ISU PRESIDENT LEATH TO BECOME AUBURN UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

President Steven Leath’s departure will leave Iowa State University seeking a new leader as it faces budget cuts, enrollment growth and fallout from controversies.

Auburn University announced Monday that Leath would be its next president.

Leath’s move to Auburn will end his 5 1/2 year tenure at Iowa State, which saw the school’s enrollment surge past 36,000 students.

Governor Terry Branstad says he appreciates what Leath has done during his time in Ames:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/LEATH.mp3

In recent months, Leath faced criticism after he acknowledged he used university planes for trips that mixed personal and official business.

The Board of Regents rejected calls to sanction or fire Leath.

His most important backer, Board President Bruce Rastetter, announced last month that he’s leaving the board.

Leath has three years left on his contract, which guaranteed a $525,000 salary.

Lawmakers have cut millions from Iowa State’s budget in recent months.

Photo courtesy Iowa State University