GRASS FIRES KEEP FIREFIGHTERS BUSY

FIREFIGHTERS WERE KEPT BUSY IN SIOUXLAND MONDAY RESPONDING TO A SERIES OF GRASS FIRES AROUND THE AREA.

SPARKS FROM A PASSING FREIGHT TRAIN IS THE LIKELY CAUSE OF SEVERAL SMALL FIRES THAT STARTED NEAR THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AROUND 10:30 MONDAY MORNING.

SMOKE HAMPERED DRIVERS FOR A SHORT TIME ON INTERSTATE 29 NORTHBOUND IN THAT AREA.

OTHER GRASS FIRES BROKE OUT IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY IN THE AFTERNOON, INCLUDING A LARGE ONE ON OLD HIGHWAY 141.

SEVERAL RURAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE DISPATCHED TO BATTLE THAT BLAZE.

OTHER FIRES WERE REPORTED ALONG THE DANBURY BLACKTOP, ON TARA WAY IN LAWTON AND CARROLL AND OSCEOLA AVENUES.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG