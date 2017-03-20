GORSUCH SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION HEARINGS BEGIN

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has opened confirmation hearings on Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

The panel’s chairman, Republican Chuck Grassley, opened the first day of hearings with statements about what the judges role should be in interpreting the laws of our country:

Grassley emphasized that judges should not rewrite the laws of the people:

Gorsuch’s nomination has been cheered by Republicans and praised by some left-leaning legal scholars.

Democrats headed into the committee hearings divided over how hard to fight him.

Questioning of Judge Gorsuch will begin on Tuesday.