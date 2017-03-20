Creighton Coach to Headline 21st Annual Bishop’s Dinner

The Catholic School Foundation of the Diocese of Sioux City is pleased to announce Coach Greg McDermott, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Creighton University, as the keynote speaker for the 21ST Annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools. The dinner will take place Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

McDermott has served as the head coach of the Creighton University Bluejays men’s basketball team since 2010 leading them to a record of 141-72 in his first six seasons. A native of Cascade, Iowa, McDermott holds a 422-267 career mark in 22 seasons as a head coach, which includes eight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Previously McDermott served as head coach at Wayne State College, North Dakota State University, University of Northern Iowa, and Iowa State University. He is also the father of NBA player Doug McDermott.

The Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools serves as the single largest fundraiser benefiting 16 Catholic school systems throughout Northwest Iowa. More than 6,000 students receive a faith-based education every year with 100% of the proceeds from the dinner being distributed back to the schools in the form of educational enhancement grants. The 2016 the Bishop’s Dinner raised over $200,000.

Tickets to the dinner go on sale August 14 and can be purchased at www.scdiocese.org or by calling the Diocese of Sioux City at 712-255-7933.

Catholic schools within the Diocese of Sioux City are located in Algona, Alton, Boone, Carroll, Danbury, Denison, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge, Granville, Humboldt, Le Mars, Oyens, Pocahontas, Remsen, Sheldon, Spencer, Sioux City and Storm Lake.