BASEBALL CARD HISTORY BEGINS ONE BOOK ONE SIOUXLAND EVENTS

The baseball season is fast approaching and the national past time is the topic of this year’s “One Book One Siouxland” activities.

Spokesperson Kelsey Patterson says this year’s book is “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella, which later was developed into the 1989 classic baseball movie “Field of Dreams”:

The first activity involving “Shoeless Joe” features a presentation Thursday night at the Sioux City Public Museum on the history of baseball cards by KSCJ News Director Woody Gottburg:

The event is free and open to the public Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Public museum located at 4th and Nebraska Streets.