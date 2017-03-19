GAUSMAN TO REMAIN AS SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

Dr. Paul Gausman will remain as the Superintendent of the Sioux City Public School District for the foreseeable future.

Gausman was one of three finalists to become the next superintendent of the Omaha Public School District, but he and the remaining finalist have withdrawn their names from consideration.

In a story first reported by the Omaha Word Herald, Dr. Gausman and the other finalist, Khalid Mumin, the superintendent of Reading Pennsylvania School District, issued a joint statement Saturday night to announce their decision to withdraw from consideration.

In that statement, the two men stated “It is evident that neither of us have engendered support with the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education”.

Gausman has been the Sioux City Superintendent since 2008.

The third finalist for the Omaha position, the assistant superintendent in Lincoln, dropped out a couple of days earlier.