SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING 80 MPH PURSUIT

A TRAFFIC PURSUIT BY SIOUX CITY POLICE ENDED WITH THE ARREST OF A SUSPECT ON SEVERAL DRUG AND TRAFFIC CHARGES.

28 YEAR OLD CODY DEMOSS OF SIOUX CITY WAS BOOKED ON CHARGES OF FELONY ELUDING, FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF DRUGS AND AT LEAST THREE OTHER COUNTS.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT DEMOSS FAILED TO PULL OVER WEDNESDAY WHEN AN OFFICER CLOCKED HIM AT MORE THAN 25 MILES OVER THE SPEED LIMIT ON SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

THE PURSUIT AT TIMES REACHED 80 MILES AN HOUR AND ENDED WITH DEMOSS BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON LINE DRIVE.

POLICE SAY DEMOSS WAS IN POSSESSION OF CRYSTAL METH, BLACK TAR HEROIN, MARIJUANA AND 77 PRESCRIPTION DRUG PILLS.

HE IS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $100-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.