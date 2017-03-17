LITTER DASH TO HELP BEAUTIFY SIOUX CITY

Sioux City is looking to form teams of residents to help clean up the town.

Spokesperson Melissa Campbell says it’s for the Sioux City Litter Dash, an effort to help beautify our community and reduce the impact of litter on our environment:

Each team will join others for a complimentary lunch that day.

The participants will receive gloves and bags for trash and recyclable items, and will then go to their assigned location for the afternoon.

Registration is from now through March 30th online at sioux-city.org/litterdash.