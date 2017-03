SIOUX CITY’S J.C. PENNEY’S STORE WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL STORE IS NOT ON THE LIST OF 138 STORES THE RETAILER IS CLOSING.

FOUR IOWA J.C. PENNEY’S WILL BE SHUTTERED, INCLUDING ONE IN FORT DODGE.

THE OTHER THREE STORES CLOSING IN THE STATE ARE IN OTTUMWA, OSKALOOSA AND DECORAH.