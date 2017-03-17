IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY AND WITCC TO SHARE DESIGN SCHOOL PROGRAM

A new program will allow local students to complete first year coursework at Sioux City’s Iowa State University Design West and also at Western Iowa Tech Community College before transferring to the ISU campus in Ames.

ISU Associate Dean Cameron Campbell says students may take classes in the College of Design’s Core Design Program at ISU Design West and complete general education requirements at WIT:

They would then transfer to Ames for the completion of their degree work.

Dean Luis Rico-Gutierrez of the ISU College of Design says their programs impact everyone in some way:

Up to 500 students may enroll in the program.

The effort is a collaboration between the ISU College of Design and the Northwest Iowa Regents Resource Center located on the WIT campus.