DAUGAARD VETOES SOUTH DAKOTA GUN BILLS

South Dakota’s governor has vetoed a pair of bills that would have loosened restrictions on carrying concealed guns in the state.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s vetoes are sure to frustrate his GOP colleagues who passed the gun rights measures this session.

He had warned he would reject the bills – one to let people carry concealed handguns without a permit, and one to open up the Capitol building to concealed weapons.

The governor has said South Dakota’s current gun laws are reasonable.

Supporters of the permitless carry bill have said they would try to override a veto – and if that’s not successful, to come back again next year.