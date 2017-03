SIOUX CITY’S 9TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA AREA FRIDAY EVENING.

ORGANIZERS SAY THE PARADE WILL BEGIN AT 6:30PM AT 4TH AND IOWA STREETS AND THEN PROCEED DOWN 4TH STREET THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN, ENDING AT WATER STREET NEAR THE HARD ROCK CASINO.

THOSE PARTICIPATING IN THE PARADE SHOULD BEGIN GATHERING AT 3RD AND IOWA AN HOUR OR SO BEFORE THE SCHEDULED START TIME.