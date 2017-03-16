PUBLIC MUSEUM TO DISPLAY 4TH GRADE SIOUX CITY HISTORY PROJECTS

Fourth graders from local elementary schools have created models and posters showcasing city landmarks, historic events and people.

Theresa Weaver-Basye says the works are on display as part of the 26th annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit at the Public Museum.

Weaver-Basye says even after a quarter century, the students still come up with some new ideas each year:

She says researching and working on the projects is a great way for families to learn about local history together.

The exhibit officially opens Saturday and will be on display through May 13th when the participating students will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony.

The Public Museum is located at 4th and Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.