MISSOURI RIVER FLOOD TRIAL UNDERWAY IN KANSAS CITY

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is defending itself at a trial against more than 300 farmers and other landowners.

Those landowners say the agency’s management of the Missouri River has contributed to major flooding in five states, most notably in 2011 that caused billions of dollars in damage including the Siouxland metro area.

The civil trial that began March 6th in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Kansas City, Missouri involves a 2014 lawsuit alleging the Corps has deemphasized flood control along the Missouri and put more emphasis on habitat restoration.

The plaintiffs say that’s led to more flooding, including in 2011.

The U.S. government counters that authorities never promised to stop all Missouri River flooding.

A decision isn’t expected until summer, at the earliest.

AP