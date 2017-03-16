DOWNTOWN MANHOLE COVERS BLOWN OFF BY BLAST (UPDATE)

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to an underground electrical fire Wednesday night in the downtown area after some manhole covers were sent flying by explosions.

Lt. Joe Rodriquez says fire units were sent to 255 5th street around 6:30pm:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/MANHOLE.mp3

OC…….in that area. :20

The explosion and fire caused a power outage of several blocks in the downtown area affecting 40 power customers.

Rodriquez says firefighters remained on the scene for two hours while Mid American Energy crews made repairs:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/MANHOLE2.mp3

OC………we found none. :11

A Mid American Energy spokesperson says arcing of wires in an underground vault was the cause of the problem.

No injuries were reported.