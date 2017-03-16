BOYS & GIRLS CLUB MEMBERS COMPETE FOR REGIONAL HONORS

The top members from Boys and Girls Clubs of Iowa and Nebraska have gathered in Sioux City for the state Youth of the Year competitions.

The winner for each state will go on to compete for the Regional Youth of the Year competition in Chicago.

Jim Franklin from the Boys & Girls Club National Council and Minneapolis Club is here to help with the events:

Besides the kids competitions, Franklin says the conference allows staff from the two states to get together for idea sharing:

The Siouxland club’s Youth of the Year winner is Ernesto Hernandez.

Sioux City is nearing the first anniversary of being a Boys and Girls Club, welcoming its first female members last June.

Photo courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland