AUTISM INSURANCE COVERAGE BILL HEADS FOR IOWA SENATE

More insurance plans would be required to cover some of the specialized treatment for autistic children if a bill that cleared the Iowa House Wednesday becomes law.

The coverage would be required in family insurance policies for all government workers in Iowa as well as for those who work in Iowa businesses with at least 50 employees.

Representative Andy McKean of Anamosa, delivered an emotional thank you to those who worked on the legislation.

Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City, says state government employees have had this kind of coverage for their children for years.

Experts say “applied behavior analysis” can help youngsters who’ve been diagnosed with autism modify their behavior and improve their communication skills.

The bill passed the House unanimously.

It now goes to the Iowa Senate for consideration.

Radio Iowa