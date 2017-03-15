IOWA SENATE PASSES ABORTION RESTRICTION BILL

The Iowa Senate had an emotional debate about abortion Tuesday night.

It ended when all 29 Republicans, two Democrats and an independent voted for a bill that would forbid most abortions after a pregnancy reaches its 20th week.

Senator Ken Rozenboom is a Republican from Oskaloosa.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/ABOT1.mp3

OC….FOR MY LIFE :12

Senator Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says “dialogue” around the abortion issue has always “perplexed” him.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/ABOT2.mp3

OC….HAVE RIGHTS :14

Feenstra was among 16 Republicans senators who publicly indicated they wanted to go farther and pass legislation that would essentially ban all abortions in Iowa and, perhaps, set up a legal challenge of the 1972 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion.

Senator Rick Bertrand from Sioux City, expressed frustration.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/ABOT3.mp3

OC….NEXT TIME :11

Critics of the bill say fewer than one percent of abortions are performed after the 20th week of a pregnancy because the baby would not survive outside the womb or because the mother’s health is threatened.

Current Iowa law bans abortions after 27 weeks.

This stricter ban would have to clear the Iowa House before it reaches the governor’s desk.

Governor Branstad has expressed support for new abortion restrictions.

Radio Iowa