DAUGAARD SIGNS TWO ANTI-METH BILLS INTO LAW

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has signed two anti-meth measures into law.
He says the bills will help address the meth epidemic by stopping the drug from coming into the state and helping those who are addicted:
SB 117 increases sanctions for drug use by probationers and parolees, incentivizes the successful completion of treatment, and focuses supervision resources on high risk offenders.
SB 43 appropriates more than $600,000 of funding to expand the state’s intensive meth treatment services.