SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PASSES DACA RESOLUTION

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS APPROVED A RESOLUTION ASKING CONGRESS TO PROTECT DACA RECIPIENTS.

DACA REFERS TO THE DEFERRED ACTION FOR CHILDHOOD ARRIVALS PROGRAM INVOLVING THE PROTECTION OF IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BROUGHT INTO THE UNITED STATES ILLEGALLY.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT MIKE KRYSL EXPLAINED THE RESOLUTION TO THE BOARD:

BOARD MEMBER PERLA ALARCON FLORY SAYS THE RESOLUTION IS TO ALLOW THE IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN THE DISTRICT TO FEEL SAFE ATTENDING SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY:

BOARD MEMBER PAUL GORSKI QUESTIONED WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO CHILDREN IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT IF THEIR PARENTS WERE DEPORTED:

GORSKI ABSTAINED FROM VOTING ON THE RESOLUTION.

THE REST OF THE BOARD VOTED 6-0 TO APPROVE IT.