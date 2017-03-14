HELMET LAW FILIBUSTER SUCCEEDS IN LINCOLN (UPDATE)

Updated 1:10pm 3/14/17

Nebraska State Senator Robert Hilkemann’s filibuster against repealing the state’s mandatory motorcycle helmet law has succeeded.

Supporters of the effort to repeal the state’s helmet law failed to overcome his filibuster Tuesday.

The bill would have removed a helmet requirement for riders older than 21 and prohibited children age 6 or younger from being passengers on motorcycles.

——————————————————

Nebraska State Senator Robert Hilkemann’s filibuster against repealing the state’s mandatory motorcycle helmet law resumed Tuesday morning at the state capitol in Lincoln.

Hilkemann says Nebraska will see an increase in motorcycle deaths and head injuries if the bill is repealed:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/HELMET1.mp3

OC………helmet law. :20

He and other conservatives who oppose the bill argue motorcycle accidents cost taxpayers who end up paying for disabled riders’ health care.

State Senator John Lowe of Kearney says motorcyclists should have the freedom to ride without helmets.

Nebraska is one of 19 states that require helmets for all riders.