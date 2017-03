FIRE HAS SEVERELY DAMAGED A HOME IN RURAL JEFFERSON, SOUTH DAKOTA.

HEAVY SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AROUND 10:15 TUESDAY MORNING.

NO ONE WAS HOME AT THE TIME OF THE BLAZE, AND FIREFIGHTERS RESCUED THE OWNER’S TWO DOGS AND A CAT.

JEFFERSON’S ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF SAYS MUCH OF THE DAMAGE WAS TO THE ATTIC AND FRONT DOOR AREA OF THE HOUSE.

THEY WERE ASSISTED BY THE NORTH SIOUX CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT.

THE CAUSE OF THAT FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG