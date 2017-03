A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN A PLEA AGREEMENT STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING LAST AUGUST.

26 YEAR OLD TEVIN CUNNINGHAM-FEAD WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR WILLFUL INJURY TUESDAY MORNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

CUNNINGHAM-FEAD HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE SHOOTING OF JOSEPH SOCKNAT LAST AUGUST 12TH AT 11TH AND PIERCE STREETS.

HE HAD BEEN SCHEDULED TO GO TO TRIAL ON THAT CHARGE WEDNESDAY.