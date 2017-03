BRYANT SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BIDS REJECTED

THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE WILL LIKELY BE DELAYED.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD VOTED TO REJECT THE TWO BIDS SUBMITTED TO BUILD THE SCHOOL BECAUSE THE LOWEST BID WAS TWO-POINT-EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS HIGHER THAN THE DISTRICT’S $16 MILLION, 30-THOUSAND DOLLAR’S BUDGET ESTIMATE.

BRIAN FAHRENDHOLZ, THE OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE DIRECTOR OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, SAYS HALF OF THE OVERAGE LIKELY HAS TO DO WITH PROPOSED CONCRETE FOOTINGS:

FAHRENDHOLZ ASKED THE BOARD FOR TIME TO REVIEW THE BUILDING PLAN TO HOPEFULLY GET A NEW BID CLOSER TO THE DISTRICT’S ESTIMATE AND BUDGET:

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS THAT COULD MOVE THE OPENING OF A NEW BRYANT SCHOOL BACK A YEAR TO THE FALL OF 2020:

THE BOARD VOTED 7-0 TO GO BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD ON THE PROJECT.