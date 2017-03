SEWAGE BACKS UP INTO SOUTH SIOUX NEIGHBORHOOD HOMES

SEVERAL HOMES IN A SOUTH SIOUX CITY NEIGHBORHOOD HAD MORE THAN JUST THE SNOW TO CLEAN UP MONDAY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS A PUMP FAILED SUNDAY NIGHT AT A LIFT STATION RESULTING IN A SEWAGE BACK UP INTO HOMES ON BRENTWOOD AND CRESCENT NEAR 39TH STREET:

HEDQUIST SAYS AN ALARM FAILED TO FUNCTION AT THE LIFT STATION:

HEDQUIST SAYS NO INDUSTRIAL WASTE CAME THROUGH THE SEWER LINES AND THE ISSUE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH BIG OX ENERGY OR ANY OTHER COMPANY.

HE SAYS PRIVATE CONTRACTORS WERE CLEANING UP THE MESS.