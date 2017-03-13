IOWA STARTUP BUSINESSES TO COMPETE IN GREAT IDEA CHALLENGE

Startup businesses like those who took part in the local Innovation Market now have a statewide contest to set their sights on.
Renae Billings of the city’s Economic Development Department says The Center for Business Growth and Innovation at the University of Northern Iowa is behind the Great Idea Challenge:
Winners in five categories will receive a thousand dollars.
The categories are agriculture, health care, manufacturing, financial services and information technology.
The deadline to enter is March 31st.