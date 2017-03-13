GORDMANS FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

The Omaha-based discount store chain Gordmans has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A statement from the apparel and home décor retailer says it has entered into an agreement with Tiger Capital Group, LLC and Great American Group, LLC to liquidate the inventory and other assets of Gordmans’ retail stores and distribution centers.

Andy Hall, president and chief executive officer of Gordmans, says “Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption.”

The company has not announced a time table for the liquidation.

Gordmans operates over 100 stores in 22 states, including one here in Sioux City, and employs around 5,100 workers.

photo courtesy KMEG