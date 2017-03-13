FIREWORKS BILL ADVANCING THROUGH IOWA STATEHOUSE

Politicians who have tried for years to make it legal to set off fireworks in Iowa may get their wish in 2017.

A bill addressing the issue is eligible for debate at any time in the Iowa Senate.

Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull, says northwest Iowans look across the border at South Dakota, where fireworks displays on private property have been legal for years:

It is illegal to light fireworks in Iowa without a permit from city or county officials.

It’s also illegal to sell fireworks in Iowa.

The bill pending in the senate would erase those obstacles and set up a system for licensing and regulating businesses that sell fireworks and assessing a sales tax on fireworks sales.

If the bill makes it through the Senate and the House this year, sales of consumer fireworks could start in June.

The legislation would make it legal to sell and ignite fireworks during limited holiday periods, like the 4th of July, Christmas and New Year’s.

The bill would also give cities and counties the option of passing local ordinances that forbid fireworks displays.

Radio Iowa