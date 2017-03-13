CONTROVERSY OVER TWEET BY CONGRESSMAN KING

Iowa Congressman Steve King has ignited another controversy with a weekend tweet supporting a controversial Dutch politician.

The 4th District Republican voiced support for Geert Wilders of the Dutch Parliament, who opposes immigration and has spoken against Islam.

King tweeted that Wilders “understands that culture and demographics are our destiny.

We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

King’s tweet was in response to one from the Voice of Europe, stating “Hundreds of Islamists shouting “Allahu Akbar” in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Wilders is right for over 10 years.

David Duke of the Ku Klux Klan then tweeted “God Bless Steve King” for the Congressman’s remarks.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann responded Monday saying he does not agree with Congressman King’s statement.

“We are a nation of immigrants, and diversity is the strength of any nation and any community,”

Kaufmann added “Regarding David Duke, his words and sentiments are absolute garbage. He is not welcome in our wonderful state.”

Other groups including the Iowa Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations have also denounced King’s tweet.

Executive Director Miriam Amer. “King seems to believe that only babies of a particular demographic should be valued as part of America’s culture and destiny.”