BRANSTAD RESPONDS TO KING’S LATEST TWITTER ISSUES

Iowa Congressman Steve King has ignited another controversy with a weekend tweet supporting a controversial Dutch politician.

The 4th District Republican voiced support for Geert Wilders of the Dutch Parliament, who opposes immigration and has spoken against Islam.

King tweeted that Wilders “understands that culture and demographics are our destiny.

We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

King’s tweet was in response to one from the Voice of Europe, stating “Hundreds of Islamists shouting “Allahu Akbar” in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Wilders is right for over 10 years.

David Duke of the Ku Klux Klan then tweeted “God Bless Steve King” for the Congressman’s remarks.

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad had this reaction to the tweets:

Branstad was asked at his weekly news conference if Congressman King’s comments are becoming a bigger problem for Republicans:

The governor also says King’s statement does not reflect the views of the 4th Congressional District:

Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds says she doesn’t believe King’s comments are reflective of Iowans or Iowa values.