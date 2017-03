By Woody Gottburg

VALLEY TOPS SIOUX CITY EAST IN 4A SEMIFINALS

WEST DES MOINES VALLEY TOPPED SIOUX CITY EAST 64-54 IN THE IOWA BOYS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

VAN REES LED THE 22-3 BLACK RAIDERS WITH 23 POINTS.

EAST WILL PLAY CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY IN THE CONSOLATION GAME SATURDAY.

VALLEY TAKES ON IOWA CITY WEST FOR THE 4A CHAMPIONSHIP.